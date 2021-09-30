H&M, Boohoo Warn on Supplies as Business Faces Christmas Crunch

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
One of the creative masterminds behind Fenty is part of a group of new owners aiming to reboot LA Fashion Week with new formats and ties to entertainment, beauty and wellness.
From wage hikes to tuition assistance, fashion firms say they’re pulling out all the stops to revamp the store associate role — but their efforts aren’t taking hold.
Organic revenue at the French group’s crucial fashion and leather goods unit rose 9 percent, missing analyst expectations.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Pacific India’s growing mall network, Dubai Fashion Week and Alibaba’s denial of espionage allegations.