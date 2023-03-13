Kering Eyewear Acquires Manufacturing Company UNT

In a move to shore up its position in the eyewear industry, Kering announced on Monday its eyewear division had acquired the French manufacturing company Usinage & Nouvelles Technologies.

Founded in 1989, the Morbier, France-based company UNT has been a Kering partner for years and is known as a manufacturer of metal and mechanical parts for eyewear and watches.

“Being a long-term, high-quality supplier of Manufacture Kering Eyewear, this new acquisition represents the opportunity to create an integrated luxury eyewear platform with best-in-class manufacturing capabilities, facilities and talents, in addition to supporting and further elevating the Jura district,” said president and chief executive officer of Kering Eyewear, Roberto Vedovotto.

Kering Eyewear manages the development of products for Saint Laurent, Gucci, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta, among others, and has been building its portfolio in recent years. In March 2022, Kering announced it was acquiring luxury sunglasses brand Maui Jim.

