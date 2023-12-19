Rolex Fined $100 Million for Thwarting Online Watch Sales

The Business of Fashion
In partnership with Scott, Audemars Piguet is set to release a limited-edition version of its Royal Oak watch and a capsule collection of co-branded merchandise from the watchmaking house and Cactus Jack Records.
Shares in the Cartier-owner fell 6 percent after first-half profits missed forecasts.
Timepiece start-ups like Baltic, which went from Kickstarter campaign to producing $50K collector grade watches, and Christopher Ward, who is on track to reach $40 million in sales this year, are leveraging collector communities and innovation to take on high luxury watchmaking.
With a new campaign fronted by Charlize Theron, the watch brand is deepening its connection with a group it’s still relatively new to: female consumers.