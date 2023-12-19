default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Watches

Rolex Fined $100 Million for Thwarting Online Watch Sales

A Rolex watch being held in white gloves to show a customer, above a box full of silver watches.
Rolex was fined $100 million for thwarting online watch sales. (Shutterstock)
By

Rolex was fined about $100 million by France’s antitrust agency for pursuing an illegal decade-long crackdown on distributors selling the Swiss firm’s luxury watches online.

The Autorite de la Concurrence rejected justifications from Rolex’s French unit that an online ban “was justified by the need to combat counterfeiting and parallel trade.”

The violations are “serious, as they amount to closing a marketing channel, to the detriment of consumers and retailers, when the online distribution of luxury products, including watches, has been booming over the past 15 years,” the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fine comes with an order for the French unit to inform its retailers of the decision and to publish a summary of it on its website within two months and for seven consecutive days. The decision follows industry complaints and raids by the authority.

Rolex declined to comment on the decision.

The regulator said it found Rolex France jointly liable with Rolex Holding SA, Rolex SA and the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation.

By Stephanie Bodoni

Learn more:

Used Rolex Prices Seen Benefiting From Rate Cuts

Prices for second-hand luxury watches from brands including Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet tumbled as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates to cool soaring inflation, the Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index shows.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Watches

The DTC Watch Brands With Luxury Ambitions

Timepiece start-ups like Baltic, which went from Kickstarter campaign to producing $50K collector grade watches, and Christopher Ward, who is on track to reach $40 million in sales this year, are leveraging collector communities and innovation to take on high luxury watchmaking.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19