Do Watch Buyers Really Care About Sustainability?

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Christian Dior Couture hopes to reinvigorate its watch division by relaunching its early 2000s Chiffre Rouge line — this time with fancier complications and a price to match.
Omega’s sales have recovered and surpassed pre-Covid levels, CEO Raynald Aeschlimann said. But aggressive price hikes, step-and-repeat marketing and an authenticity scandal could challenge the Swatch-owned brand’s ascent.
At Geneva Watch Days 2023, CEOs of Bulgari and Breitling fuelled the fire of an ongoing rivalry with Watches and Wonders. The comments come as Swiss watchmaking’s calendar fills up with more events both in Switzerland and abroad.
The larger-than-life Italian designer, who built a fashion empire based on his own image, died in Florence last Friday.
This week, designers, collectors and major fashion brands will flock to Milan’s design fair. Also, LVMH reports first-quarter sales.
The Italian designer, best known for vibrant animal prints and sand-blasted denim, was 83.
Louis Vuitton marketing chief Stefano Cantino is joining the Kering flagship as it attempts to reignite growth under CEO Jean-François Palus and creative director Sabato de Sarno.