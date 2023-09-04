Inside the Changing Landscape of Swiss Watch Fairs

The Business of Fashion
Omega’s sales have recovered and surpassed pre-Covid levels, CEO Raynald Aeschlimann said. But aggressive price hikes, step-and-repeat marketing and an authenticity scandal could challenge the Swatch-owned brand’s ascent.
Can luxury fashion’s biggest brand become a fine watchmaking powerhouse? Jean Arnault is betting on the relaunched Tambour model to lead a push upmarket.
The LVMH watchmaker has ‘reached milestones in brand transformation,’ said chief executive Frédéric Arnault in an exclusive interview with BoF.
Fabio Zambernardi, Miuccia Prada’s right-hand at Prada and Miu Miu since the 1990s, is preparing to exit the Milanese fashion group at year end, sources said.
The move comes ahead of new designer Sabato de Sarno’s high-stakes debut at Milan Fashion Week. US-based Gucci marketing veteran Susan Chokachi is set to exit the brand.
A new generation of more diverse, social media-savvy champions has entered the sport as brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci increase their investments in ‘cultural’ marketing strategies that tap into consumer interests beyond red carpets.
Pinault sees CAA as a way to invest in the value of celebrities and may be able to use some of the Hollywood talent giant’s famous faces to bolster luxury group Kering.