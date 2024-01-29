Dior: Can A Couture Giant Sell $8,500 Watches to Men?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
François-Henry Bennahmias faced down doubters as he leveraged popular culture to transform Audemars Piguet’s business. Ahead of his departure from the now-$2.6 billion brand next week, Bennahmias revisits his triumphs and setbacks, and hints at his start-up ambitions.
At Geneva Watch Days 2023, CEOs of Bulgari and Breitling fuelled the fire of an ongoing rivalry with Watches and Wonders. The comments come as Swiss watchmaking’s calendar fills up with more events both in Switzerland and abroad.
Omega’s sales have recovered and surpassed pre-Covid levels, CEO Raynald Aeschlimann said. But aggressive price hikes, step-and-repeat marketing and an authenticity scandal could challenge the Swatch-owned brand’s ascent.
The return to Paris Fashion Week this February will be ‘fun and playful,’ said CEO Cristiano Fagnani. ‘Youth comes first, with our connection to culture and style.’
The ultra-wealthy are spending more on luxury than ever before — and, amid a broader market slowdown, winning them over is becoming a competitive battleground for brands. BoF breaks down how strategies from Gucci, Mytheresa and Tiffany & Co. are successfully building closer relationships with top clients.
The French group seen as a bellwether for the sector expressed tempered optimism for 2024.
When Bernard Arnault presents LVMH’s annual earnings on Thursday, investors and analysts will be hanging on to his every word as they try to decipher the direction of top-end demand.