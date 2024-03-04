Audemars Piguet’s New CEO Could ‘Stop Growth’ to Focus on Desirability and Independence

The Business of Fashion
The world’s second-biggest independent watch brand has named a veteran perfume and consumer-goods executive to lead its next chapter.
The brand known for $50,000 Royal Oak watches transformed itself into a megabrand with more than $2.2 billion in annual sales by taking control of its distribution and forging culturally relevant partnerships. Outgoing CEO François-Henry Bennahmias breaks down the strategy.
François-Henry Bennahmias faced down doubters as he leveraged popular culture to transform Audemars Piguet’s business. Ahead of his departure from the now-$2.6 billion brand next week, Bennahmias revisits his triumphs and setbacks, and hints at his start-up ambitions.
The interior designer and fashion tastemaker found fame as an octogenarian.
After a year of industry-beating growth, CEO Remo Ruffini is leaning into promoting core lines like the Grenoble mountain sports range and bread-and-butter puffer jackets.
With $27 million in sales in 2023, led by its strong performance in the US, Invisible Collection’s co-founder Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays shares how the luxury interiors platform is catering to this consumer cohort through its bespoke service and activations with cultural value.
Sales at Renzo Rosso’s Breganza-based fashion group have continued to climb in a rocky market for designer apparel, validating the design-led approach that was on display at the Diesel and Marni shows this week in Milan.