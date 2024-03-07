Oura Ring Launches on Amazon

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
As demand for GLP-1 drugs that cause weight loss explodes more people are getting them from sources that offer little or no follow-up care. Influencers have found an audience desperate for information.
The growing popularity of science-backed beauty and wellness offerings has experts calling for regulation to distinguish genuinely innovative products from those selling false claims.
The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce the return of The Business of Beauty Global Forum, an invitation-only gathering bringing together 140 hand-selected senior executives, entrepreneurs and creatives from the global beauty and wellness industry. Taking place from June 3-5, 2024 at Stanly Ranch, in Napa Valley, California the forum will be inspiring and highly curated.
Remedy Place, a luxury social wellness club, has completely rebranded the spa experience with an eye on the male demographic. This year, the company has an ambitious plan to expand starting with its third and largest 7,400-square-foot club in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood this spring and an upcoming product line that brings self-care into the home.