Diesel Names Eraldo Poletto New Global CEO

Poletto will take over as global chief of OTB’s flagship brand on July 1. Currently head of Diesel’s North America operation, he has also held CEO positions at Tapestry-owned Stuart Weitzman, Salvatore Ferragamo and Furla.

Poletto succeeds Massimo Piombini, who joined the brand in February 2020 and instigated a strategy to take the brand further upmarket, tapping Y/Project designer Glenn Martens to take over as creative director.

Donald Kohler, an executive who’s worked at Burberry and Ferragamo, will take over for Poletto as CEO for North America.

