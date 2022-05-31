default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Diesel Names Eraldo Poletto New Global CEO

Eraldo Poletto is Diesel's new global CEO
Eraldo Poletto is Diesel's new global CEO.
By

Poletto will take over as global chief of OTB’s flagship brand on July 1. Currently head of Diesel’s North America operation, he has also held CEO positions at Tapestry-owned Stuart Weitzman, Salvatore Ferragamo and Furla.

Poletto succeeds Massimo Piombini, who joined the brand in February 2020 and instigated a strategy to take the brand further upmarket, tapping Y/Project designer Glenn Martens to take over as creative director.

Donald Kohler, an executive who’s worked at Burberry and Ferragamo, will take over for Poletto as CEO for North America.

Learn more:

Diesel’s Comeback Reignites Ambitions to Build an Italian Fashion Empire

OTB founder Renzo Rosso says he’s eyeing bigger acquisitions and an IPO within 3 years in a bid to create an Italian alternative to fashion’s big French groups. But first the momentum at his flagship jeans brand needs to stick.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion: Technology
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The State of Fashion: Technology