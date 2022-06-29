Isabella Burley Named Chief Marketing Officer at Acne Studios

In her new role at the Swedish label, the former Dazed editor-in-chief will oversee brand image as well as global marketing and communications efforts. Burley will remain based in London.

Burley, who helmed Dazed magazine between 2015 and 2021, began working with Acne Studios last year when she was appointed to the newly created role of creative editor.

In 2017, she worked with Helmut Lang as its editor-in-residence, bringing in Hood By Air’s Shayne Oliver to be a guest designer and spearheading a year-long project that saw the brand collaborate with up and coming artists.

Acne’s Plan to Step Into the Spotlight

The low-key Swedish luxury label built a $285 million business trading in effortless cool. After growth stalled during the pandemic, the brand is shaking up its retail and marketing strategies in a bid to boost consumers attention and reinvigorate sales.