Nike Diversity Chief to Leave Brand After Two Years

Felicia Mayo, Nike’s chief talent, diversity and culture officer since July 2020, will exit the post at the end of this July.

Mayo joined the brand in 2019 after serving as a VP and head of diversity at Tesla. She replaced Kellie Leonard, Nike’s first head of diversity, who also held the role for two years. Nike had tasked Leonard with shaping its diversity and inclusion strategy after a New York Times article described a boys club culture at the sportswear company, including accusations that women employees were harassed and passed over for career opportunities.

Jarvis Sam, Nike’s VP of diversity, equity and inclusion since July 2020, will take on the newly created title of chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. In tandem with Mayo’s exit, Nike has plans for “integrating the role of our DE&I leader into the creation and execution of our people strategy,” Monique Matheson, the company’s chief human resources officer wrote in an email obtained by The Financial Times, which first reported the news.

