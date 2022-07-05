default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Pomellato Group Names Boris Barboni Chief Marketing and Product Officer

A portrait of Boris Barboni.
Pomellato Group has named Boris Barboni as its chief marketing and product officer. (Pomellato Group)
By

In his new role, Barboni will oversee the international positioning of the Kering-owned jewellery group’s flagship Pomellato brand, as well as its younger, more accessibly priced DoDo label.

Barboni joins the company from LVMH-owned Bulgari, where he held a number of roles including global sales and marketing director of the jewellery business and most recently managing director of Italy and Turkey.

Learn more:

Pomellato, Beyond Milano

Kering aims to turn the Milanese purveyor of colourful high-end baubles into one of the 10 biggest jewellery brands in the world. Will it work?

