Pomellato Group Names Boris Barboni Chief Marketing and Product Officer

In his new role, Barboni will oversee the international positioning of the Kering-owned jewellery group’s flagship Pomellato brand, as well as its younger, more accessibly priced DoDo label.

Barboni joins the company from LVMH-owned Bulgari, where he held a number of roles including global sales and marketing director of the jewellery business and most recently managing director of Italy and Turkey.

