Styling Agent Sofie Geradin Launches New Creative Talent Agency, Drive

Styling agent Sofie Geradin has launched her own creative talent agency, Drive.
Styling agent Sofie Geradin has launched her own creative talent agency, Drive. (Drive)
Most recently, Geradin spent almost 10 years at M+A Group, helping grow the careers of top stylists like Lotta Volkova and Ursina Gysi. Prior to her years at M+A, Geradin worked at Streeters agency.

Geradin’s new agency, Drive, will spearhead a community approach to representation, with an emphasis on mentoring young talent, she said. Clients include stylists Florence Arnold, Isabelle Sayer, Kyle Luu and Yohana Lebasi, as well as casting director Ben Grimes and creative consultant and stylist Vanessa Reid.

