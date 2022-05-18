default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Under Armour CEO Frisk to Step Down

Under Armour store.
Under Armour store. (Shutterstock)
By

Under Armour Inc said on Wednesday Patrik Frisk would step down from his role as president and chief executive officer, effective June 1.

Shares of the Baltimore-based company fell 2.2 percent in extended trade.

The apparel maker named Chief Operating Officer Colin Browne as its interim CEO, while it searches for a permanent replacement.

The move comes as the company, like other US firms, struggles with supply chain disruptions and China lockdowns, which have pushed its shares down more than 50 percent this year.

Under Armour said Frisk, who joined Under Armour in 2017, will remain with the company as an adviser through Sept. 1.

Browne joined Under Armour in 2016 and has been its operating chief since 2020.

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Maju Samuel

Learn more:

Under Armour Profit View Hit by Supply Chain Issues, China Lockdowns

Under Armour Inc on Friday forecast full-year profit below Wall Street estimates, as the sportswear maker grapples with higher costs related to supply chain disruptions and a hit to its business from renewed Covid-19 curbs in China.

