How Should We Feel About Tweens at Sephora?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The family-owned Spanish conglomerate has confirmed it will pursue a public offering in the coming months. After a fairly fast transformation, the company now has a bold diversification strategy and a strong mix of brands in place, making it more ready than it has ever been for the European markets.
Does she need her beauty line? No. But you might.
Social media platforms are allowing false information about contraceptives to proliferate in new and dangerous ways.
Deciem’s other skincare brand, NIOD, also sells serums with names straight out of a lab, but with more complex formulations and higher-end packaging. A decade into the science-backed skincare craze, the company believes its consumers are ready to move upmarket.