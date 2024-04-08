How the Paris Olympics Will (Really) Impact Fashion Week

The Business of Fashion
The Louis Vuitton owner and its brands will be front-and-centre at the Paris 2024 games, deepening the conglomerate’s ties to the world of sport.
The production will take place on June 23rd on Place Vendôme and feature fashion content overseen by Carine Roitfeld, Ibrahim Kamara and fashion historian Alexandre Samson.
An Olympics apparel partnership has long offered unparalleled brand visibility and prestige. But the unusual circumstances of this year’s games will bring changes that will last beyond Tokyo.
A court in Milan ordered a one-year receivership for Giorgio Armani Operations, described as an industrial company of the Armani Group, according to the ruling seen by Reuters.
The luxury retailer’s closure has far-reaching knock-on effects for independent brands. Unpaid bills for inventory have pushed some labels into dire financial straits, while confidence in other stockists like Farfetch-backed Browns has sunk to a nadir.
With prices and quality for its flagship handbags under scrutiny, can the French couture giant reclaim the narrative? "We're not perfect," fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky said. "We're aware that our positioning obligates us to always do better, and we try to always do better."
The Rome-based couture house’s bet on Rome’s most bankable design talent could help it punch above its weight.