There’s More to Building a Beauty Brand Than Selling Lipstick

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The make-up wunderkind and BoF 500 cover star is growing a beauty brand that’s less about prettification and more about ‘world building’ for a generation that grew up with the speed and fluidity of the internet.
Overtly sexual marketing has long been a selling point in beauty, but the makeup artist is pushing boundaries with a new collection of lip colours in anatomically correct tubes.
" Burberry Beauty's new Global Beauty Director on working with some of the world's top celebrities."
A spate of shutterings, bankruptcies and layoffs are rocking the beauty industry. Going back to basics by not overcommitting to executive hires and over-the-top marketing campaigns may be the route out, experts say.
Now that the market has stabilised, beauty brands of all shapes and sizes are eager to get their dues. The Business of Beauty identifies the top targets of the year including Kosas, Summer Fridays and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.
The Business of Beauty is doubling down on our commitment to rigorous coverage of the global beauty and wellness space, with more content and events.
Will SponCon work if you’re a Mean Girl?