Daniel Lee’s Burberry: The Power of the Singular Object

Daniel Lee has been appointed Burberry’s chief creative officer, succeeding Riccardo Tisci, as the British luxury brand seeks to accelerate growth under a new CEO.
Tim Blanks talks to the British designer about his creative strategy and why his approach has struck a chord with consumers as the Kering-owned brand returns to growth.
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
Susie Lau reports from London, from Erdem Moralıoğlu’s deft mining of Chatsworth to Daniel Lee’s sophomore outing for Burberry.
Susie Lau reports from the first half of London Fashion Week: JW Anderson, Roksanda, Molly Goddard and more.
As London Fashion Week kicks off, BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed sits down with four London-based creative talents to explore how the city’s rich creative scene stems from its unique cultural diversity and the sense of community and collaboration this provides.
Many of the most promising young labels to participate in London’s NewGen scheme went boom… before they went bust. But the programme, which turns 30 this year, enables a laboratory of creativity that benefits the whole industry, writes Susanna Lau.