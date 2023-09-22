In Paris, Glimpses of Azzedine Alaïa’s Unrivalled Fashion Archive

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed speaks to veteran modelling agent Chris Gay to understand the shifting power dynamics in the modelling industry and how models can build a career that stands the test of time.
The designer’s first outing this Friday will be a major test for the Italian megabrand and owner Kering.
Appetite for luxury is becoming universal, while the sky’s the limit for the top end of the market, writes Luca Solca.
For big luxury brands, runway shows usually aren’t make-or-break. This week offers at least one exception to the rule. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.