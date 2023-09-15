Thoroughly Modern Gabrielle

The Business of Fashion
In the fourth instalment of BoF’s fashion history series, we meet the creator of the ‘little black dress,’ who took her cues from a country in mourning. Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel, the designer doyenne who founded fashion’s most famous house, used her lovers’ money to establish herself and rewrote the rulebook with her mannish collections.
The privately-held fashion and beauty giant’s sales rose 17 percent to $17 billion in 2022. Private salons for top-spending clients, emerging technologies and a new London headquarters are on new CEO Leena Nair’s agenda.
Virginie Viard is the latest designer to join in fashion’s pre-Olympic celebration of Paris, both as city and state of mind, writes Tim Blanks.
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
The Council of Fashion Designer of America (CFDA) announced nominees for its annual fashion awards on Thursday, the day after the close of New York Fashion Week.
The Munich-based e-tailer is benefitting from its focus on courting luxury’s wealthiest shoppers, CEO Michael Kliger told BoF.
Burton, founder Lee McQueen’s right hand before taking over the creative director role after his death in 2010, became one of the industry’s most respected designers in her own right.
Some $180 billion in luxury stocks have already been wiped out since July, and LVMH accounted for about 60 percent of that slump alone.