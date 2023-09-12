Innocence and Excess: The Story of the Supermodels

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Operating quietly under the radar, a network of ‘mother agencies’ across Africa and Asia are busy scouting for the next supermodel, making a fortune in commission while boosting diversity in the fashion capitals.
Social media has turned fashion models into powerful digital publishers, some of whom have far larger audiences than brands or traditional magazines.
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
Air Afrique, a Black-owned, Paris-based collective founded by creatives Lamine Diaoune, Djiby Kebe and Jeremy Konko, will launch a new print magazine during Paris Fashion Week on June 23.
Dash Hudson chief marketing officer Kate Kenner Archibald joined BoF’s Alice Gividen to discuss the channels that matter, key strategic approaches and the metrics to measure for fashion and beauty SMEs today.
Enninful will transition to a new global advisory role, while ‘having the freedom to take on broader creative projects,’ he said in a memo to staff.
The centenary of the photographer’s birth has sparked gallery shows in New York and London that celebrate him as the definitive iconographer of our time.