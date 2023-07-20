Op-Ed | Fashion’s Materials Revolution Is Here to Stay

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Late last month, leading materials start-up Bolt threads said it had paused operations for its leather alternative Mylo. The company’s struggle to raise funds points to deeper challenges for the sector, writes Kenneth Pucker.
For the first time, brands including Stella McCartney, Balenciaga and Hermès are bringing products made of buzzy mushroom-based materials to market, a critical test for whether the next-generation fabrics could one day hit the mainstream.
Leather alternatives have been boosted as eco-innovation and dismissed as mere plastic, but the truth is more complicated than that and demands clearer marketing to avoid misleading consumers.
The industry is becoming incrementally more transparent, but big brands still fail to disclose critical information about their environmental and social impact, according to this year’s Fashion Transparency Index.
Late last month, leading materials start-up Bolt threads said it had paused operations for its leather alternative Mylo. The company’s struggle to raise funds points to deeper challenges for the sector, writes Kenneth Pucker.
Oritain has carved out a leading position helping brands and the US government detect the origin of commodities like cotton, coffee and leather. Investors are betting tightening regulation will turbocharge growth.
The Zara owner outlined plans to expand resale and increase its use of next generation and recycled materials, part of efforts to meet an updated target to halve emissions by 2030.