The BoF Podcast | Finding A Sense of Belonging in Beauty

Kering’s reported multi-billion dollar acquisition of Creed is just the latest blockbuster beauty deal – and the industry shows no signs of slowing down.
This week, TikTok couldn’t get enough of new products from Rare Beauty and Rhode, E.l.f.’s collaboration with influencer Mikayla Nogueira and the return of “baking.”
For many emerging beauty brands, the early days of getting up and running has been the relatively easy part. Now, they need to confront even greater challenges to continue their growth trajectories, according to The State of Fashion: Beauty.
Kering will acquire 100 percent of the luxury niche fragrance brand controlled by BlackRock Long Term Private Capital Europe and current Chairman Javier Ferrán in an all-cash transaction.