The BoF Podcast: Scott Galloway on Breaking Up Big Luxury

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

LONDON, United Kingdom — Scott Galloway is no stranger to expressing views as provocative as they are incisive. The author, business school professor and serial entrepreneur has a lot to say about the state of the market in the era of Covid-19, but his observations and predictions are also, crucially, grounded in wider social, political and economic arguments — whether that's the now-untenable position of American exceptionalism, the burden of student debt or the failings of intergenerational wealth distribution.

Speaking in conversation with Imran Amed, Galloway shares his thoughts on the state of the luxury sector, importance of e-commerce and the indomitable power of Amazon, a company he describes as “firing on all 12,000 cylinders” yet still can’t crack the fashion market. Here are some of the key takeaways:

"The class of IPOs that will come to the markets in the next three to six months will boom," said Galloway. "I think the markets are going to accelerate but people conflate the markets with the economic health of america. The markets are nothing more than an indication of how the top decile of Europe and America are doing."

Amazon's tricky relationship with fashion and luxury is hard to reconcile."Amazon partners with an industry the way a virus partners with a host," he said, which explains why luxury brands have traditionally kept the e-commerce giant at arm's length. Even with the remarkable acceleration of e-commerce in the past eight weeks, however, Amazon's algorithmically driven retail model does not allow for the forward-looking trend cycle on which the fashion industry operates.

Luxury is a relatively well-positioned industry. "The majority of sectors in the world would pray for luxury's problems right now," he said, but much like big tech companies, conglomerates in the luxury space create "an unhealthy environment where too few players are allowed to [accrue] too much power... if you wanted to oxygenate the economy around luxury you would go ahead and break them up."

Related Articles:

[ The New Normal: A Darwinian Shakeout Will Create Fresh Opportunities ]

[ For Luxury, an Acceleration of the Inevitable ]

[ Case Study: The Next Wave of Luxury E-Commerce ]

Watch and listen to more #BoFLIVE conversations here. To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.