The BoF Podcast: Farfetch’s José Neves Says Profitability Is Still Possible in 2021

LONDON, United Kingdom — For Farfetch Founder and Chief Executive José Neves, the last six months have not only been about protecting his team and his own business from the fallout of Covid-19, but also supporting the hundreds of boutiques around the world — from China, Japan and Korea to the Middle East and Europe — that sell their goods online through the luxury marketplace.

But many challenges still lie ahead, Neves told BoF Editor-in-Chief Imran Amed in the latest episode of The BoF Podcast.

Neves described the platform's performance as "very solid," and expects to see an acceleration in its second quarter, with year over year growth of 25-30%. Part of this success can be attributed to the business shifting its focus to markets where consumer sentiment has started to recover, according to Neves.

But Farfetch is still losing money, and investors and market analysts have questioned the company's recent acquisition of New Guards Group (NGG). The acquisition may have bolstered profitability, but it took the business in an unexpected direction: actually owning the brands it sells on its platform. But Neves said he remains "confident" that Farfetch will achieve profitability by 2021 — a goal it outlined last year, and that the NGG business is a brand platform in its own right.

The luxury industry has been bracing for what has been called "the mother of all sales," as retailers are forced to drastically discount their surplus of spring merchandise. Some observers have pointed to Farfetch as a regular culprit with respect to the industry's discounting addiction even before the Covid-19 pandemic. Neves says the discounting decisions are made by the brands and the retailers themselves, and that Farfetch is simply the platform they use to go to the market, but acknowledges that deep discounting is a systemic industry problem.

Neves believes the fashion industry will finally reckon with its wasteful and unsustainable business practices — and partially because it can also reduce costs. "I do think the industry had an oversupply problem, which is an environmental problem as well," he said. "Platforms have a responsibility to… incentivise customers to shop consciously. By doing that you create an incentive for brands to be more conscious or to be totally ethical and sustainable if they can."

Watch and listen to more #BoFLIVE conversations here.