Ian Rogers on the Inevitability of Virtual Fashion

Ian Rogers moved from Silicon Valley to Paris in 2015 when he was appointed chief digital officer of LVMH. There, Rogers, a veteran of Apple Music and Beats, was tasked with building out the luxury conglomerate’s e-commerce and data strategy and serving as a digital whisperer to executives.
Now, he’s chief experience officer of Ledger, a security system that provides protection for digital currencies. Given his experience at the cutting edge of both tech and fashion, he is uniquely positioned to speak to the opportunities being created as crypto technologies, gaming and fashion converge. In his mind, one day, virtual fashion will be ubiquitous.
“It’s inevitable. It’s a generational shift. I look at my 14-year-old and she has spent the last year and a half living in a metaverse. Her school is on Zoom. She hangs out with her friends online … Having a digital collection is completely natural,” he said. “Why would I want a collection of stuff that no one can see when I can have a collection of digital stuff that everyone can see?”
