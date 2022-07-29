Ommy Akhe on How Augmented Reality Could Transform Fashion

The Business of Fashion
The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
When it comes to testing new technologies, there is always an element of the unknown for brands. While tech investments may not immediately translate to a revenue bump, willingness to experiment could radically transform the fashion industry, according to Ommy Akhe, a creative technologist specialising in experimental software and augmented reality prototypes, who spoke at The BoF Professional Summit: New Frontiers in Fashion and Technology.
“Understanding your customers, the things they value, the challenges you can help them overcome and what gets them excited — it’s essential to meet users where they are,” says Ahke. “The only constant is change. So why not join the journey and start enjoying the current future?”