How to Fix the Loneliness Epidemic | BoF VOICES 2021

To mark Mental Health Awareness Month, intimacy expert and podcast host Lila lays out a formula for creating intimacy to combat loneliness.
Lila
By

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

“We are simultaneously the most connected and the loneliest we have ever been,” said intimacy expert Lila at BoF VOICES 2021, just before the Omicron wave extended further restrictions and social distancing amid the pandemic.

Indeed, social distancing caused a complete breakdown in contact among family, friends, and entire communities. But the epidemic of loneliness predates the Covid-19 crisis, and has only worsened since the pandemic began

On this week’s episode of The BoF Podcast to mark Mental Health Awareness Month, Lila explains why intimacy is the cure for loneliness, and lays out a formula for creating authentic connections.

