Workplace & Talent

Mohsin Zaidi on The Four Pieces of a Life

The former barrister and author of “A Dutiful Boy” examines intersectionality and identity at BoF VOICES.
Mohsin Zaidi. BoF Voices 2021
By

Just before the pandemic hit, Mohsin Zaidi, former barrister and author of the memoir “A Dutiful Boy,” was preparing for his wedding. When he tried on his sherwani, a traditional garment for South Asian grooms, he didn’t feel excited. Zaidi spent his whole life battling between his Muslim faith and his identity as a gay man.

In his inspiring talk from BoF VOICES 2021, Zaidi examined the thorny topic of intersectionality and identity. On the latest episode of The BoF Podcast, Zaidi shares his experience of finding peace with multiplicity, cultivating bravery and pushing through fear.

“We are all born whole. We are born one thing, but quickly broken into parts because of societal expectations and cultural norms,” he said.

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

