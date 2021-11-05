Sinéad Burke: ‘Fashion Has the Power to Change How Society Views People.’

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

Sinéad Burke refuses to be excluded, despite fashion’s poor record on welcoming people with disabilities.

In a wide-ranging interview, featured in the third episode of The BoF Show, Burke reminisces on her fashion journey — from calling out the industry for entrenched behaviours at BoF VOICES in 2017; to advising luxury brands as founder and chief executive of consultancy “Tilt the Lens”.

Here, we share the full interview with Burke exclusively on The BoF Podcast.

