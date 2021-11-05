default-output-block.skip-main
Sinéad Burke: ‘Fashion Has the Power to Change How Society Views People.’

The educator and advocate speaks to Imran Amed about her ongoing quest to make fashion more inclusive, as featured in the third episode of The BoF Show, now streaming on Bloomberg Quicktake.
Sinéad Burke refuses to be excluded, despite fashion’s poor record on welcoming people with disabilities.

In a wide-ranging interview, featured in the third episode of The BoF Show, Burke reminisces on her fashion journey — from calling out the industry for entrenched behaviours at BoF VOICES in 2017; to advising luxury brands as founder and chief executive of consultancy “Tilt the Lens”.

Here, we share the full interview with Burke exclusively on The BoF Podcast.

Watch the third episode of The BoF Show, “Belonging: The Business Case for Diversity in Fashion”

