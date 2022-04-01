default-output-block.skip-main
Sinéad Burke on Making Change a Movement, Not a Moment

The writer and disability advocate advises how the fashion industry can uproot ableism and redesign what accessibility looks like.
Sinéad Burke, BoF VOICES 2021
Sinéad Burke, BoF VOICES 2021 (Getty)
By

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

Four years ago, writer and activist Sinéad Burke made her debut at BoF VOICES, when she implored the fashion community to start designing for disability, noting that the global spending power of disabled people is more than $1.9 trillion.

Following a series of high-profile appearances after VOICES 2017 — from Davos to the Met Gala — Burke has been honing her sense of mission and purpose, and has come to the conclusion that creating products for disabled people is not enough.

In her return to the BoF VOICES stage in 2021, she said: “If change is only embedded in the present, change will be a moment, not a movement.”

On the latest episode of The BoF Podcast, Burke lays out a path for removing abelism from our society. Systemic change, she said, has to happen based around four pillars: people, places, product and promotions, and be jump-started with awareness, allyship and advocacy. In short this means “nothing about us, without us.”

This podcast is made in partnership with Shopify.

