The BoF Podcast: Aniyia Williams on Why Self-Examination Is Critical to Dismantling Racism in Fashion

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

LONDON, United Kingdom — Aniyia Williams is ready for difficult conversations. The opera singer-turned-fashion tech entrepreneur has navigated systemic racism within corporate culture for years. And as companies slowly begin the process of dismantling policies and norms that harm Black people within them, Williams has a few ideas on where they go from here.

“The biggest thing that gets in the way is self-interest,” Williams told BoF Editor-in-Chief Imran Amed in the latest edition of the BoF Podcast. “Discomfort is the key ingredient to getting to the other side.”

Self-examination is critical. "It starts with the blind spots," Williams said. "You are going to find things you don't like about yourself." Companies should look to their own practises and corporate culture to understand who they benefit and what needs to change.

You're not going to hire your way to diversity, inclusion and equity. "What's more important," said Williams, is the environment that exists to support those people once they're hired. Diversity and inclusion initiatives can only go so far, and it starts with senior leadership recognising the need to change both policies and company culture. "If the leadership isn't buying into those ideals... I don't know how you can expect anyone else to," Williams added.

Act to make it true. Aside from social media posts and one-time donations, fashion companies need to push for a larger, longer-term change. Diversity and inclusion at its core is about creating shared realities that understand what each employee is facing. "What is our relationship to each other going to be and is it going to be as fair and equitable as it can be?" asked Williams.

Related Articles:

[ When Your Corporate Diversity Strategy Isn’t Enough ]

[ How to Navigate the Workplace as a Minority Voice ]

[ How to Create an Inclusive Workplace ]

Watch and listen to more #BoFLIVE conversations here. To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.