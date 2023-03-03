The BoF Podcast | Sue Y. Nabi on How Being Different Is a Superpower

The Business of Fashion
Companies are increasingly finding that the best way to sidestep deficits in knowledge and experience among recent college graduates and veteran employees is to play a more active role in the education process.
For junior and senior talent embarking on a new role or a promotion, BoF Careers distils advice from leading fashion professionals, recruiters and career coaches on how to navigate a new job in fashion.
On Tuesday, March 7 at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST, BoF’s Sheena Butler-Young and Sophie Soar will discuss how fashion talent — and employers — can better navigate the growing skills gap that exists at graduation, or that can crop up later in the pipeline.
Having started her career as a concept designer at Gap Inc. and Victoria’s Secret before becoming director of consulting at trend forecasting agency WGSN, Amiyra Perkins today leads a creative team at the tech firm. Now, she shares her career advice.