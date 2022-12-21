The Debrief | Fashion CEOs Explain Why This Downturn Is Different

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Fashion is bracing itself for a 2023 filled with uncertainty. An impending recession hangs in the background of executives’ conversations about the year ahead. Leaders will have to strike a balance between safeguarding their companies (which, may inevitably will include layoffs) while continuing to fuel growth and retaining crucial employees.” There’s this mindshift shift that’s happened that people truly aren’t disposable… a lot of things that would have typically happened [during a recession] are now a last resort,” said BoF’s workplace and talent correspondent Sheena Butler-Young.