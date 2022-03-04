default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

What Kind of Leaders Do We Need to Be Now?

Kevin Delaney, co-founder and CEO of Charter, shares his insights into employees’ evolving expectations and how leaders need to adapt to secure and retain the best talent.
Kevin Delaney at VOICES 2021.
To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

While the initial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic manifested in workplaces through budget cuts, layoffs and furlough schemes, the crisis also inspired a widespread re-evaluation of our relationship with work. Amid the so-called “Great Resignation,” Business Insider estimated over 38 million workers quit their jobs in 2021, with many seeking a better balance between life and work, and greater meaning in the work they do.

These evolving expectations are having a profound impact on how leaders have to run their businesses. At BoF VOICES 2021, Kevin Delaney, co-founder and CEO of Charter and former editor-in-chief of Quartz, examined the qualities leaders need to assimilate today.

On this week’s episode of The BoF Podcast, Delaney says: “One question I hear often from leaders is how do they find the right balance between a focus on operational performance of their business and these new expectations of their employees?”

