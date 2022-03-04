What Kind of Leaders Do We Need to Be Now?

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

While the initial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic manifested in workplaces through budget cuts, layoffs and furlough schemes, the crisis also inspired a widespread re-evaluation of our relationship with work. Amid the so-called “Great Resignation,” Business Insider estimated over 38 million workers quit their jobs in 2021, with many seeking a better balance between life and work, and greater meaning in the work they do.

These evolving expectations are having a profound impact on how leaders have to run their businesses. At BoF VOICES 2021, Kevin Delaney, co-founder and CEO of Charter and former editor-in-chief of Quartz, examined the qualities leaders need to assimilate today.

On this week’s episode of The BoF Podcast, Delaney says: “One question I hear often from leaders is how do they find the right balance between a focus on operational performance of their business and these new expectations of their employees?”

