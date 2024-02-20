Rebranding Nostalgia: Burberry and JW Anderson

The Business of Fashion
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
The British Fashion Council is celebrating London Fashion Week’s 40th anniversary. The city is still a hotbed of design talent but it’s tough times for young labels, writes Susanna Lau.
Above all, this New York Fashion Week will be remembered for floor-sweeping leather coats and ‘Queen Bey,’ writes Lynn Yaeger.
The creative director used his New York fashion catwalk as a staging ground for a series of upcycled looks.
On the first three days of New York Fashion Week, runways full of perfectly respectable clothes were punctuated by flashes of something more eloquent, writes Lynn Yaeger.