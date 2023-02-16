In New York, It’s Clothes Over Concept

The Business of Fashion
Black designers face the usual challenges of building a brand plus the pressure to make strides for racial equity within the industry.
While some designers seemed to laugh in the face of uncertainty as they got weird with animals, fairies and food, others tapped the beauty of the everyday, reports Steff Yotka.
Even workwear can be couture-ified in the hands of Marc Jacobs, whose off-calendar shows remain primetime draws for the New York fashion industry.
Tim Blanks and Imran Amed discuss the highlights of the Autumn/Winter 2023 collections, including Daniel Lee’s debut at Burberry, a transitional show at Gucci and Balenciaga’s first brand statement in the wake of the advertising scandal.
Hollywood has always been close to the designer’s heart, so it was pure kismet that Donatella showed her latest collection in Los Angeles three days before the Oscars.
BoF’s editors pick the top ten shows of the Autumn/Winter 2023 season.
In an age of clickbait fashion, it was acts of reduction that, paradoxically, stood out most, reports Angelo Flaccavento.