How to Remake/Remodel a Fashion Icon

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
But his celebration of tradition isn’t all that it seems.
Casey Cadwallader and Pieter Mulier prove that iconic design signatures can be rewritten for a new age.
Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino and Kim Jones at Fendi have very different visions for Rome’s most famous fashion houses
Glenn Martens speaks exclusively to Tim Blanks about re-energising the Italian denim brand, designing for his own label Y/Project and pushing people to rethink fashion.
The week of shows that ended on Sunday was an exercise in multiplicity, strictness and seduction, writes Angelo Flaccavento.
The intimacy of a maestro, the grand gestures of the new kids on the block…they’re all making movies in their minds, writes Tim Blanks.
Matthieu Blazy’s collection was a joyous and ingenious celebration of pure craft, writes Tim Blanks.
One house is in transition, the other is in a process of consolidation, but Gucci and Jil Sander both offered wonderful surprises, writes Tim Blanks.