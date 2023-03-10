Donatella Versace: The Blonde Takes LA

The Business of Fashion
CEO Jonathan Akeroyd is betting that a new signature print and marble-clad store concept will speed the Italian fashion house’s recovery from the pandemic and help scale its business.
Tim Blanks and Imran Amed discuss the highlights of the Autumn/Winter 2023 collections, including Daniel Lee’s debut at Burberry, a transitional show at Gucci and Balenciaga’s first brand statement in the wake of the advertising scandal.
BoF’s editors pick the top ten shows of the Autumn/Winter 2023 season.
In an age of clickbait fashion, it was acts of reduction that, paradoxically, stood out most, reports Angelo Flaccavento.
Designers Nicolas Ghesquière and Chitose Abe prefer it when things aren’t what they seem, writes Tim Blanks.