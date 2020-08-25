BoF Professional Live: The Future of Physical Retail

[ NEW YORK, United States — ]

What’s in a physical store? Even before the pandemic, that question was loaded with literal, practical and existential implications. Now, with e-commerce booming, shopping habits changing and commercial real estate at a tipping point, the purpose — and long-term value — of bricks and mortar is all the more important to define. Whether that’s the hyper-localisation of foot traffic, appointment-only opening hours, retraining staff in de-escalation techniques or rethinking experiential retail for the age of social distancing, brands with a retail footprint need to be smart about adapting swiftly to these vast changes in the midst of a challenging economic landscape.

To discuss this issue in depth, BoF hosted a live event available exclusively to BoF Professional members and featuring Warby Parker Co-Founder & Co-CEO Neil Blumenthal, Sarah Willersdorf, global head of luxury at Boston Consulting Group, and Sucharita Kodali, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester, in conversation with BoF's Lauren Sherman and Cathaleen Chen.

