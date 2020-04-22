KTZKZEYCHVGBNGFXG4EHYHYFVM

LONDON, United Kingdom — At present, 85 percent of fashion professionals are now working from home, according to a BoF Community Survey on the workplace impact of Covid-19. It is a new working culture for many, which will endure long after the pandemic is behind us.

In our third exclusive white paper, Fashion Is Working From Home. How to Make It Work., BoF Careers spoke to HR and industry experts, as well as accumulating nearly 1,500 fashion employee responses to the community survey, to provide fashion professionals and business leaders data-driven insights into how companies must evolve and empower their workforce to adopt and execute new skills necessary to remain operational and succeed.

We share input from associate professor in organisational behaviour Mark Mortensen, keynote speaker on digital collaboration Erica Dhawan, president of consultancy firm United Minds Kate Bullinger, co-author of The Alliance: Managing Talent in the Networked Age Chris Yeh, and co-founder and creative director of Fashion Revolution Orsola de Castro.

“Before, we worked virtually because we wanted to,” says Mortensen. “The important thing leaders and managers have to do is have a conversation. Recognise that this is not business as usual and don’t try to treat it that way.” Indeed, no business at present can operate as usual, and business leaders and entrepreneurs will require a significant shift in mindset and daily operations in order to remain operational.

BoF Careers is in a unique position to provide fashion employers with constructive guidance and industry-specific advice on the HR issues that will define future market performance, analysing proprietary data from our global community of diverse industry professionals and sharing unique access to global expertise and industry leaders.

Click here to download Fashion Is Working From Home. How to Make It Work.

