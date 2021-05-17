default-output-block.skip-main
Download the White Paper: Crafting an Emerging Talent Strategy

Click below to download BoF Careers’ white paper on how fashion companies can better attract, engage and leverage Gen-Z talent — a cohort increasingly critical to success.
In the fifth BoF Careers white paper, we share actionable insights and advice from six global experts on how fashion companies can better attract, engage and leverage emerging talent today. BoF Careers is in a unique position to provide fashion employers with constructive guidance and industry-specific advice with unique access to global experts and industry leaders.

