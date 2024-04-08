A New York Members Club for the Health Obsessed Expands to Geneva

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Remedy Place, a luxury social wellness club, has completely rebranded the spa experience with an eye on the male demographic. This year, the company has an ambitious plan to expand starting with its third and largest 7,400-square-foot club in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood this spring and an upcoming product line that brings self-care into the home.
In the latest episode of Inside Fashion, co-founders of mindbodygreen Jason and Colleen Wachob discuss cutting-edge trends in health and wellbeing, how they intersect with fashion and bringing wellness into the workplace.
The State of Fashion: Beauty finds that brands have a growing opportunity to tap into emerging wellness subcategories — from sleep to sexual intimacy to ingestible beauty — by upgrading existing products or expanding portfolios, provided they do so with credibility and authenticity.
The family-owned premium beauty conglomerate has confirmed it will float shares on the Spanish stock exchange while retaining majority control, following months of speculation.
The online pushback from parents has led to some of the world’s biggest beauty companies responding with a kind of anti-marketing.
Brands hope to move their amenity business beyond the hotel minibar.
Viewership of women’s sports has steadily grown into a year-round affair, but most brands have been slow to capitalise on the segment’s biggest stars.