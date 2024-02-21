How ‘Anti-Spas’ Sell Wellness to Men

The Business of Fashion
As we head into the new year, a look at what The Business of Beauty has its eye on.
The State of Fashion: Beauty finds that brands have a growing opportunity to tap into emerging wellness subcategories — from sleep to sexual intimacy to ingestible beauty — by upgrading existing products or expanding portfolios, provided they do so with credibility and authenticity.
The retailer, which employs more than 2,200 people in the UK, called in administrators last week, less than two months after being taken over by the restructuring specialist Aurelius.
After three years of declining sales, WeightWatchers is struggling to stay relevant and has enlisted the help of social media influencers to push their new weight-loss drugs business.
Prose’s custom hair products have earned it a devoted following and $135 million in annual sales. Now, it’s hoping it can repeat its success with a new personalised skin care offering.
First with Gwyneth Paltrow and now with TikTok’s Gen-Z beauty queens, Kosas has charted a course to growth through rebranding, new products and customer base expansion.