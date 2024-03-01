Beyonce’s New Hair Care Line Enters a Market Craving Disruption

The Business of Fashion
The musician unveils her latest beauty project.
While 2020′s racial reckoning promised sweeping industry change, progress has been slow. Today, Black beauty brands are hoping to court their consumers in more creative ways.
British startup Ruka, set to land in Selfridges early next month, is part of a new wave of brands looking to shake up the hair extensions and wigs space with technology-driven solutions for the modern Black consumer.
A familiar cast of celebrities became beauty spokespeople this week, but how many brands are too many for a gorgeous woman to promote?
The collaboration is part of the conglomerate’s larger strategy to capture the Indian market and is Sabyasachi’s first foray into beauty.
In 2017, the launch of Rihanna’s ground-breaking Fenty Beauty forced the beauty industry into unflattering light. Shade inclusivity was supposed to become table stakes, but in many ways, the industry is backsliding.