Beyoncé Debuts Hair Care Brand Cécred

Beyoncé and Cécred revealed the first eight products of the hair care line on their respective social media on Tuesday. Inspired by global hair rituals and Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles’ Houston hair salon, the lineup includes a Clarifying Shampoo and Scalp Scrub, a Moisture Sealing Lotion, a Nourishing Hair Oil and a Reconstructing Treatment Mask featuring a patent-pending keratin treatment technology called Bioactive Keratin Ferment. Products range from $30 to $52 and are available exclusively via Cécred’s e-commerce site.

The hair care launch comes after Beyoncé's Cé Noir fragrance debut last year. Fragrance also plays heavily in Cécred’s product lineup. Its signature fragrance, Temple Oud, includes notes of oud, Australian sandalwood, warm musk, night-blooming jasmine, Haitian vetiver and violet leaves. According to the brand, the product development process included robust clinical, lab and salon trials with a focus on inclusive testing.

Experts enlisted to work with Cécred are Beyoncé's hair stylist Neal Farinah, who serves as its lead global stylist, and celebrity hair stylist and trichologist Dr. Kari Williams, who is the brand’s head of education. Knowles is vice chairwoman. Chief executive Grace Ray, who held prior roles as CEO of Milani Cosmetics and CEO of Living Proof, will lead the company alongside Beyoncé.

