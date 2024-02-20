default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Beyoncé Debuts Hair Care Brand Cécred

The musician unveils her latest beauty project.
Seven containers of products from Beyoncé's new hair care brand Cécred.
Products in the lineup of Beyoncé's new hair care brand Cécred. (Cécred)
By

Beyoncé and Cécred revealed the first eight products of the hair care line on their respective social media on Tuesday. Inspired by global hair rituals and Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles’ Houston hair salon, the lineup includes a Clarifying Shampoo and Scalp Scrub, a Moisture Sealing Lotion, a Nourishing Hair Oil and a Reconstructing Treatment Mask featuring a patent-pending keratin treatment technology called Bioactive Keratin Ferment. Products range from $30 to $52 and are available exclusively via Cécred’s e-commerce site.

The hair care launch comes after Beyoncé's Cé Noir fragrance debut last year. Fragrance also plays heavily in Cécred’s product lineup. Its signature fragrance, Temple Oud, includes notes of oud, Australian sandalwood, warm musk, night-blooming jasmine, Haitian vetiver and violet leaves. According to the brand, the product development process included robust clinical, lab and salon trials with a focus on inclusive testing.

Experts enlisted to work with Cécred are Beyoncé's hair stylist Neal Farinah, who serves as its lead global stylist, and celebrity hair stylist and trichologist Dr. Kari Williams, who is the brand’s head of education. Knowles is vice chairwoman. Chief executive Grace Ray, who held prior roles as CEO of Milani Cosmetics and CEO of Living Proof, will lead the company alongside Beyoncé.

Learn more:

Beyoncé Reveals New Fragrance’s Name

On Oct. 24, Beyoncé announced her latest fragrance will be called Cé Noir, sharing an animated image of its futuristic silver bottle on Instagram.

About the author
Liz Flora
Liz Flora

Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.

In This Article
Topics
People
Tags

