default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Beyoncé Reveals New Fragrance’s Name

On Oct. 24, Beyoncé announced her latest fragrance will be called Cé Noir, sharing an animated image of its futuristic silver bottle on Instagram.
A screenshot of Beyoncé's new fragrance in a silver bottle.
Beyoncé revealed her new fragrance's name on Instagram. (Beyoncé/Instagram)
By

On Oct. 24, Beyoncé announced her latest fragrance will be called Cé Noir, sharing an animated image of its futuristic silver bottle on Instagram. The scent’s base notes are Namibian myrrh and golden amber; heart notes are rose absolute and jasmine sambac, while top notes are clementine and golden honey, according to the product listing.

Available for pre-order in the US and Canada exclusively on Beyoncé's website since July, the 50 mL fragrance retails for $160 and will begin shipping in November. Among the first members of the public to test the fragrance were attendees of her Renaissance Tour, who are pictured on her website receiving samples at concerts across the US.

In May, Beyoncé also announced on Instagram that she is launching a hair care label, though the name and details of her new venture have yet to be announced.

Learn more:

The Celebrity Fragrance Is Back

Facing an oversaturated beauty market, A-listers are returning to scents to profit off their image. Only now, you might find some of them stocked next to Byredo rather than at Walmart.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

How TikTok Brought Back K-Beauty

While the K-beauty craze of the 2010s has waned in recent years, brands and retailers are seeing renewed interest in the category thanks to TikTok.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023