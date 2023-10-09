The Celebrity Fragrance Is Back

The Business of Fashion
Kering will acquire 100 percent of the luxury niche fragrance brand controlled by BlackRock Long Term Private Capital Europe and current Chairman Javier Ferrán in an all-cash transaction.
The bi-annual magazine will unveil its 11th issue during Frieze London.
Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our Case Study, “Inside Beauty’s Biggest Disruptor.”
The French luxury brand with a sustainable bent was purchased by a new holding company founded by Designer Parfums’ Dilesh Mehta
The beauty festival space flatlined when Covid-19 restricted large in-person events. This year, a number return, including Sephoria, which makes the case that the experiential event is back and better than ever.