Morphe Parent Forma Brands Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
On Thursday, the company listed about twenty locations on its website.
The cosmetic brand’s parent company is facing an uncertain future after a series of troubled attempts to launch new makeup and skin care lines around influencers and pop stars.
Mielle Organics has been acquired by P&G Beauty for an undisclosed sum. Co-founders Monique and Melvin Rodriguez will stay on in their roles of CEO and COO, respectively.
It’s hard to break into beauty, on or offline, even if you’re owned by Amazon. As retailers from Trader Joe’s to Moda try to establish dominance in a category with endless points of distribution, it takes more than just populating your site or shelves with bottles and tubes of skin care to get shoppers to see you as a viable seller of beauty. It takes authority, and usually, exclusive focus (Sephora and Ulta Beauty aren’t trying to sell fashion, after all).
Priya Rao, executive editor, Business of Beauty, joins Lauren Sherman to unpack how the singer’s lifestyle label has managed to build a loyal fan base — without his direct involvement.
Moda Operandi is launching beauty, the third luxury fashion site to enter the category in under a year.