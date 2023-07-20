Beyoncé to Release First Fragrance in 10 Years

More than a decade after releasing her first fragrance, Heat, Beyoncé is launching a new scent, Eau De Parfum in November.

The perfume is available for preorder on the musician’s website and will only be available in the US and Canada for $160.00. Top notes include Clementine and golden honey, a clear nod to the singer’s title of “Queen Bey.”

As more celebrities look to beauty for a second act, Beyoncé too is making her mark on the category. In May, she teased a hair care line on Instagram.

The 41-year-old, currently on tour in the US for her “Renaissance” album, previously was a brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris and Armani Beauty’s women’s fragrance Emporio Armani Diamonds.

