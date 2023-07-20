default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Beyoncé to Release First Fragrance in 10 Years

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Rogers Centre on July 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.
Beyoncé is launching a new scent, Eau De Parfum in November. (Getty Images)
By

More than a decade after releasing her first fragrance, Heat, Beyoncé is launching a new scent, Eau De Parfum in November.

The perfume is available for preorder on the musician’s website and will only be available in the US and Canada for $160.00. Top notes include Clementine and golden honey, a clear nod to the singer’s title of “Queen Bey.”

As more celebrities look to beauty for a second act, Beyoncé too is making her mark on the category. In May, she teased a hair care line on Instagram.

The 41-year-old, currently on tour in the US for her “Renaissance” album, previously was a brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris and Armani Beauty’s women’s fragrance Emporio Armani Diamonds.

Learn more:

The Business of Dressing Beyoncé (and Other Pop Stars)

Creating stage costumes provides designers with a fantastical creative outlet and the potential for global exposure – but designing a musician’s look isn’t easy.


